Seven pistols of .32 bore and four cartridges from the accused. (HT file)
Two held with seven pistols from MP

The accused have been identified as Vicky Singh, alias Rarri of Sangrur, and Ash Ram, alias Dadwa, of Nia Bilwa of Bhagwanpura in Madhya Pradesh.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST

SANGRUR Police arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh and recovered seven pistols of .32 bore and four cartridges from the accused, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Vicky Singh, alias Rarri of Sangrur, and Ash Ram, alias Dadwa, of Nia Bilwa of Bhagwanpura in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said accused Vicky was wanted in a case registered with the City Police station-1 under Sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code on June 30. SP (investigation) Karanveer Singh said the accused also faced criminal cases in Sangrur. Sources said Vicky purchased arms from Dadwa.

