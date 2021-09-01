Home / Cities / Others / Two IIIT-Allahabad students bag jobs at annual salary of 61.65 lakh
In 2019-20 session also, over 96% of IIIT-A students had got placed with an average package of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.83 lakh per annum. ((HT File Photo))
Two IIIT-Allahabad students bag jobs at annual salary of 61.65 lakh

The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) succeeded in placing 92% students at an avg package of 21.85 lakh per annum
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Covid-19 outbreak and its fallout on Indian and the global economy notwithstanding, 92% of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) students have bagged job offers from top multi-national companies at impressive salaries this year.

Two BTech final year students have bagged jobs at an annual package of 61.65 lakh per annum while the average annual package of students remained at 21.85 lakh. Over 150 firms conducted placement drives at the institute in the 2020-21 session, said Vineet Tiwari, IIIT-A’s faculty in-charge, training and placements.

“The highest package has been bagged by two girls, including one of BTech (electronics and communication engineering) and the other of BTech (IT)-MTech (IT) dual degree programme. The duo has got the job offer from multinational technology giant Apple,” he said.

Tiwari said among the firms that took part in the placement drive, included Google, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, IBM, Accenture, Aakash, HCL and Adobe among others.

In the current session, a total of 280 students had registered for placement process and 92% of them bagged job offers, he added.

Five students of BTech (IT) bagged job offers with a package of 51 lakh per annum from Atlassian firm.

In 2019-20 session also, over 96% of the institute students had got placed with an average package of 20.83 lakh per annum with the highest package being around 43 lakh per annum. Over 120 companies had taken part in the placement drive last time too, Tiwari said.

IIIT-A director prof P Nagabhushan said: “This year was a challenging one in all respects owing to Covid-19 that hit business and the economy hard. However, on the strength of their skills and knowledge, our students have bagged good placements. I am confident that the coming times the students would do even better.”

