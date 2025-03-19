Two, including woman, get death sentence for murder

Additional Sessions Judge (Court No. 04) Jahendra Pal Singh at Mainpuri court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death, including a woman, in case of murder of man on May 4, 2024 at a village within limits of Karhal police station of Mainpuri district. Third accused named in the case was acquitted for lack of evidence. (Pic for representation)

Narendra Singh, a resident of village Ravri Chamarpura within limits of Karhal police station of Mainpuri district was brutally murdered on May 4, 2024 and his body was recovered from a pond in village Nanmai. A video of the murder, an outcome of illicit relations, went viral at that time.

Two of the accused Manu Devi and Abhay aka Bhura, were found guilty by court. The court has also imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh each on them in this case registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The third accused Rishi Kumar was acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.

Pawan Kumar, the son of the deceased, had lodged complaint on May 5, 2024 that his father had left house for attending a party at 8.30pm but did not return. Later his body was recovered from a pond and police lodged search for killers. Police investigation revealed that victim Narendra and one of the accused Abhay aka Bhura were both in love with another accused Manu Devi.

Chargesheet in case was filed in the court on July 8, 2024.