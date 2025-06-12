Two killed in fire at old market in Agra

At least two people were killed and four others received burn injuries after a fire erupted in a dense market area in the heart of Agra city on Thursday afternoon. Four people are under treatment at SN Medical College & Hospital. Rescue work on at Kinari Bazar in Agra where a fire erupted on Thursday afternoon (HT Photo)

The fire gripped the first and second floor of a building in Kinari Bazar. The building had shops on the ground floor.

“Information was received about a fire in Kinari Bazar near Choubeji Ka Fatak on Thursday afternoon. Fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was controlled,” said Sonam Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (City), Agra.

“Six people were rescued from the first and second floors and were rushed to the emergency ward of SN Medical College. Two of them succumbed to burns while four are under treatment,” stated the DCP.

“Exact reasons will be known after a fire audit of the building but prima facie, a gas cylinder on the premises seems to be the cause of the fire which spread to two upper floors. The shops on the ground floor escaped unscathed,” Kumar said.

Union minister of state and Agra MP, SP Singh Baghel, called off his press conference organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi govt at the centre on completion of its 11 years.

Baghel reached SN Medical College and Hospital and met those injured and undergoing treatment.

Kinari Bazar is one of the oldest market areas of old Agra city. Busy roads and a densely populated area had always been vulnerable to fire tragedy.

