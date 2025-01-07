Two killed in separate accidents in Gurugram, no arrests yet

Gurugram: Two people were killed in two separate accidents that took place on NH-48 near Kapriwas and in Palam Vihar, police said on Tuesday. Two people were killed in two separate accidents that took place on NH-48 near Kapriwas and in Palam Vihar. (FILE PHOTO.)

They identified the deceased as 29-year-old Jaswant Singh of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and 24-year-old Suman Bhardwaj of Palam Vihar. According to the police, both the incidents took place on Saturday night.

Investigators said that Singh was on his motorcycle and was returning home after finishing his shift in a factory in Bilaspur, when a speeding tractor hit him on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway. They said that commuters alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle and an ambulance reached the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the tractor driver had fled after abandoning his vehicle. The tractor was later impounded. “He had sustained severe head injuries even after wearing a helmet which led to his death,” he said.

Kumar said that Singh belonged to Vaishali district of Bihar and was settled with his family in Bhiwadi. “Efforts are being made to trace the driver and arrest him,” he added.

On the complaint of his family, an FIR was registered against the unidentified tractor driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the second accident, Bhardwaj, a homemaker was returning to her residence on foot after buying some household items when a speeding car veered off course and fled after hitting her at Ram Chowk.

Police said that commuters rushed her to a private hospital in Palam Vihar but doctors declared her dead. Investigators said that it was not clear which car had hit her and they were scanning CCTV camera footage of the route to zero-in on the car and trace its registration number.

On the complaint of her family, a FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station on Monday.