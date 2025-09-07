Search
Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang associates held in Bikaner: Police

ByAparnesh Goswami
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 04:07 pm IST

Five country-made pistols, a magazine, and 12 live cartridges were seized from Shravan Singh Sodha and Rajesh Tarad, who have close to 25 criminal cases registered against them

Bikaner: Two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who carried a reward of 25,000 each, were arrested in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Saturday, police said.

Five country-made pistols, a magazine, and 12 live cartridges were seized from Shravan Singh Sodha and Rajesh Tarad, who have close to 25 criminal cases registered against them in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi, a police officer said.

“A special team detained Sodha, an arms trafficker from Bajju, and Tarad, a history-sheeter from Khajuwala, during a late-night operation on Friday. Their arrest has prevented a serious crime in Bikaner,” additional superintendent of police (city) Saurabh Tiwari said.

According to the police, Sodha, who is also wanted in a kidnapping and extortion case in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, allegedly operates the Sodha Gang. Two of his aides were arrested recently in Khajuwala with illegal firearms. Tarad, meanwhile, is listed as a history-sheeter at the Khajuwala police station.

A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act for organized crime and illegal possession of weapons.

