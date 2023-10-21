Two Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

The Chhattisgarh police have gunned down two Maoists in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar’s Kanker district on Saturday. Police have also recovered an Insas rifle, one 12 bore rifle and other arms and ammunition from the spot. (Representative Image)

Police said that the Maoists are yet to be identified and a process of identification is going on. Police have also recovered an INSAS rifle and a muzzle loading gun from the encounter spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanker, Divyang Patel said that the encounter took place on Saturday morning in a forest located under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

“ Police had specific input about the gathering of some Maoists and hence an anti-naxal operation was launched in the wee hours of Saturday. When the team reached in Koylibeda forest, exchange of fire started and firing took place,” said Patel.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two male Maoists along with an INSAS rifle, one 12 bore rifle and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the deceased Maoists is yet to be established, the official said, adding that a search operation is still underway in the nearby areas.

“We are ascertaining the identities of the Maoists and the process of identification is going on,” said Patel.

Three constituencies in Kanker district are among the 20 assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh to be held on November 7.

It is worth mentioning that Maoists have intensified their campaign by displaying banners and posters throughout the region, announcing their intention to boycott the elections. In response to these increased activities, the police have issued an alert and continue to conduct sustained search operations in the region to maintain law and order.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!