Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

Two Maoists carrying a price of ₹13 lakh on their heads have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

Police said Darshan Padda, 32, was a member of Maoists’ North Bastar Division Committee, and Jagesh Salaam, 23, a commander of an action team in the same division. They added Padda carried a price of ₹8 lakh on his head.

“Padda was a senior cadre and was accused in 39-40 cases of Maoist violence in North Bastar. Salaam was also wanted in several cases and carried a price of ₹5 lakh on his head,” said police superintendent Shalabh Sinha.

Police said the exchange of fire took place on Monday morning in a forest. “ We were informed that senior Maoists were gathering at a village. Subsequently, two separate teams of the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force went for the anti-Maoist operation. When the DRG patrolling team was near Kadme, some Maoists opened fire on it following which a gun battle broke out,” said Sinha.

He added bodies of the two Maoists were recovered from the spot. “We have recovered a rifle, a country-made pistol, and cache of ammunition along with items of daily usefrom the spot.”