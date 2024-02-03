Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, the Chhattisgarh Police said. Police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the area. (Representative Image)

According to a statement issued by the police on Saturday, a gun battle took place in the forest near Gomagal village under Orchha police station limits.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“A team of security personnel, district reserve guard (DRG), Bastar Fighter and district police was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Friday night. The operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of ‘Arab’ alias Kamlesh, the secretary of the Nelnar area committee of Maoists, local organisation squad (LOS) commander Somdu and other Maoists in the area,” the statement said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, two bodies, along with a .12-bore gun and a muzzle-loading gun, were recovered from the spot. “The identity of the deceased Naxalites is yet to be ascertained and the search in nearby areas is ongoing,” the statement added.

On February 1, three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in the encounter in Sukma district of the state.

On Friday, Maoists issued a press release claiming that two of its cadres were also killed in Sukma’s encounter.