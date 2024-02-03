 Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

ByS Kareemuddin
Feb 03, 2024 09:09 PM IST

According to a statement issued by the police on Saturday, a gun battle took place in the forest near Gomagal village under Orchha police station limits

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, the Chhattisgarh Police said.

Police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the area. (Representative Image)
Police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the area. (Representative Image)

According to a statement issued by the police on Saturday, a gun battle took place in the forest near Gomagal village under Orchha police station limits.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“A team of security personnel, district reserve guard (DRG), Bastar Fighter and district police was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Friday night. The operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of ‘Arab’ alias Kamlesh, the secretary of the Nelnar area committee of Maoists, local organisation squad (LOS) commander Somdu and other Maoists in the area,” the statement said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, two bodies, along with a .12-bore gun and a muzzle-loading gun, were recovered from the spot. “The identity of the deceased Naxalites is yet to be ascertained and the search in nearby areas is ongoing,” the statement added.

On February 1, three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in the encounter in Sukma district of the state.

On Friday, Maoists issued a press release claiming that two of its cadres were also killed in Sukma’s encounter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On