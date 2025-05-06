MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man and his 51-year-old father were arrested on Sunday on charges of abetment to suicide after his 20-year-old girlfriend ended her life. The police said that the woman died by suicide after the father, a self-proclaimed godman, rejected her marriage with his son based on her horoscope, which he claimed predicted that she would die in the near future. Two men booked in a woman’s suicide case

The incident occurred on April 27 at the woman’s residence in Vasai Gaon. Based on her father’s complaint, the police booked the woman’s boyfriend identified as Ayush Rana and his father, Ajay Rana for abetment to suicide.

According to the police, the deceased and Ayush were classmates at a college in Vasai and were in a relationship for the past four years. The police said that Ayush had engaged in physical relations with the woman promising to marry her. After completing their studies, the woman asked him to introduce her to his parents, following which he started avoiding her.

As per the police, on April 25, she contacted Ayush’s parents regarding the matter. The police said that Ajay, a self-proclaimed godman and a fortune teller, asked the woman to share her horoscope and a day later he called her to say his son would not marry her as her horoscope predicted that she would die in the near future and also because she belongs to a lower caste. According to the police, the woman’s father said that this led the woman to end her life two days later.

The Vasai police recorded the statement of the deceased woman’s father and based on that registered an FIR and arrested the father son duo. “We are awaiting the postmortem report of the woman and also investigating the cause of her death by talking to the couple’s friends and relatives,” said the police officer from Vasai police station.