Two men, cow injured in leopard attack in Prayagraj village; captured after 10-hour operation

Two men and a cow were injured when a leopard that entered Chhibaiya village under the Jhunsi police station limits of the district attacked them on Thursday. The animal later entered the house of a resident, Ratan Singh, where villagers quickly locked it in a room. Following a nearly 10-hour intensive operation, the forest department team tranquilised the leopard and secured it in a cage. Leopard trapped in a cage in the Jhunsi area of Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT PHOTO)

As per reports, around 4 am the leopard was spotted approaching Chhibaiya village from the riverbank, triggering panic among the villagers. Hearing the commotion, other villagers rushed out with sticks.

District Panchayat member Suresh Yadav said the leopard was hiding in the bushes outside the village and attacked suddenly when people tried to chase it away. Two men, Suryapratap and Manoj, were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

After the attack, the leopard entered the house of Ratan Singh. As news spread, villagers gathered and locked the door from outside, trapping the animal inside a room, while Ratan Singh’s family were safely evacuated.

Jhunsi station house officer (SHO) Mahesh Mishra reached the spot with police personnel and cordoned off the area. A forest department team also arrived, with DFO Arvind Yadav joining the rescue operation carrying a tranquiliser gun.

To safely capture the leopard, Phulpur ranger Laxmikant Dubey brought wildlife expert Dr Nasir from Kanpur, who reached the village around 4 pm. From a house window, Dr Nasir fired two tranquiliser shots, sedating the animal, after which the team safely confined it in a cage.

DFO Arvind Yadav said the leopard was safely captured after a strenuous 10-hour rescue operation. Following a medical examination, it will be released into the wild at either Ranipur in Chitrakoot or the Chandraprabha forest near Varanasi.