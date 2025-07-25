Two men found dead on railway tracks in Assam’s Dhemaji; probe underway: Police

Silchar: Two people were found dead on the railway track in Assam’s Dhemaji district early Friday morning, police said. Railway officials said the duo may have been hit by the Kamrup Express, which was passing through Dhemaji district in the early hours. (Representative photo)

Police are investigating whether the deceased — Uttam Sonowal (27) and Amit Sonowal (28), both residents of a nearby village — were hit by a train or if their bodies were dumped on the tracks. “It is being investigated whether they were walking on the tracks or if the bodies were dumped. All angles are being probed,” a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officer said.

The officer said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the bodies around 4 am near the Borgaon railway gate, a few kilometres from the Dhemaji Railway Station.

“Initial investigation suggests the two victims may have been under the influence of alcohol, but police will provide a conclusive statement after they receive the postmortem reports. It is not clear why they were on the tracks at that hour of the night,” Dhemaji’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hitesh Chandra Roy said.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and other forensic evidence to ascertain the exact sequence of events, Roy added.