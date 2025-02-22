Menu Explore
Assam man dies, son injured after found unconscious near railway track in Bihar

ByAvinash Kumar
Feb 22, 2025 01:38 PM IST

The incident occurred under the Begusarai-Khagaria rail section of the Samastipur rail division, East Central Railway

PATNA: A 31-year-old man from Assam and his six-year-old son were found unconscious near the Lakho railway track, on the eastern side of Begusarai railway station, Thursday night. The father, identified as Jyanta Koch from Assam’s Tezpur sub-division, died while receiving treatment, while the minor with injuries on his legs, hands and back is currently undergoing treatment at Begusarai sadar hospital, police said on Saturday.

Around 1 am, a loco pilot of the train, who noticed two people lying near the railway track between cabin no. 41 and 42 of Lakho railway station, informed the nearby station master (HT Photo/ Representative photo)
The incident occurred under the Begusarai-Khagaria rail section of the Samastipur rail division, East Central Railway.

Both the persons were rushed to where Jyanta died in course of treatment

It is suspected (who is supecting this? that the two were allegedly thrown out of a moving train by unidentified armed robbers on Thursday night after robbing off their belongings and cash. Police prima-facie suspect that they might have fallen from train due to overcrowding. ???? Police suspecting both??

“Around 1 am, a loco pilot of the train, who noticed two people lying near the ‘down’ railway track between cabin no. 41 and 42 of Lakho railway station, informed the nearby station master. The government railway police (GRP) and local police arrived at the spot and found the father lying in a pool of blood and then heard the groan of the minor,” sub-inspector Abhishek Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Lakho police station, told HT.

The SHO said a voter ID card was recovered from Jyanta’s possession. “His family members have been informed. Jyanta’s body is kept in mortuary after postmortem examination,” said the SHO, adding that prima-facie police suspect that they might have fallen from train due to overcrowding.

Police are investigating the matter after registering a station diary.

Superintendent of rail police (Katihar) Harishankar Kumar said that the police are waiting for the deceased’s family members. “Once they arrive, the GRP and local police will record their statements to gather details about their travel,” he said, adding that the GRP will also meet the boy to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

