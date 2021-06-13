Two minors ‘die by suicide’, bodies recovered from rail track

Bodies of a minor girl and boy were recovered from a railway track after they near Birbans halt station under Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The families of the deceased claimed that the minors died by suicide.

Both the deceased were aged 15 years old and used to study in the same school, Seraikela police station officer in-charge (OC) Manohar Kumar said.

“Mutilated bodies of the girl and the boy, both students of class 10, were recovered from a railway track Saturday. Their families have submitted applications claiming that the girl and the boy committed suicide. We have handed over the bodies to the two families after autopsy. It seems to be a case of death by suicide over spurned love affair,” the OC said.

However, according to the police, the bereaved families were clueless about the minors’ alleged affair. “We are further investigating the matter,” said Kumar.