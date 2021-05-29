Home / Cities / Others / Two sacrilege cases reported in Moga, Bathinda
Police have arrested a Moga resident. (File)
Police have arrested a Moga resident. (File)
others

Two sacrilege cases reported in Moga, Bathinda

Police arrest a Moga resident for the crime; unidentified persons booked in Bathinda under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Moga/bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 01:21 AM IST

Two cases of sacrilege of sacred religious texts were reported from Moga and Bathinda districts, police said on Friday.

In the first case, the Moga police arrested Ram Singh of Jhanduke village, Mansa, for allegedly committing sacrilege of Sikh holy text Sri Gutka Sahib at Sukhanand village in the district. Based on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh of Sahoke village, the cops registered a case against the accused under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Samalsar police station.

The complainant stated that the accused, who lives at a nearby ‘dera’, late on Tuesday night tore and threw three copies of the sacred text on the ground. “We immediately informed the police, and a case was lodged against him,” he said.

In the second case, police found scriptures revered by the Sikh and Hindu communities lying in a garbage dump in Bathinda on Friday.

Bathinda SSP BS Virk said the holy texts, including Sri Gutka Sahib, Hanuman Chalisa and Shiv Chalisa, were not torn or damaged. He said a few idols of Hindu deities and photographs of Sikh gurus were also found near National Colony.

The religious material was found in a plastic sack, he said adding that a case has been registered under Section 295-A of the IPC against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.