Two set ablaze, die in Bhojpur, villages on edge

Two persons, one of them 80 years old, died after being set ablaze at a village in Bhojpur district on Monday in a case that appeared to be one of old enmity, the police said.

According to sources, Digri Choudhary (80), a resident of Bakri village under Udwant Nagar police station, was mercilessly thrashed, strangulated and allegedly set ablaze by one Mutur Yadav alias Lulha, who is said to be mentally unsound.

Police said the incident took place when Choudhary, guarding an orchard near a brick kiln, had a verbal duel with Yadav over water.

Soon, villagers and labourers of the brick kiln caught hold of Yadav and beat him with sticks and bricks before setting him ablaze.

Yadav was from neighbouring Yanchak village.

Following the incident, tension gripped the two villages and a police contingent was deployed to keep the situation under control.

Police said two separate cases had been registered

Bhojpur’s superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Dubey said Yadav had earlier killed his wife. “There was an old enmity between Choudhary and Yadav, which is said to be the reason behind the incident,” he said, adding that they were trying to identify the culprits.

In a related video that has gone viral on social media, more than 50 people, including minors, are seen thrashing a man and putting dry leaves on his body before setting him on fire.