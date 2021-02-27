Two shot dead, 2 hurt in suspected gang war

In a suspected gang war, two persons were shot dead and two others were injured after four assailants fired shots at them in a room in the fields of Nindana village on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush Kumar, of Farmana village, Vikas Kumar, of Nindana village, both in their early 20’s.

Sumit Kumar and Ankit, of Nindana village, were grievously injured and are undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of the Rohtak police, said the incident took place when four persons, two of whom were identified as Kapil and Dhila, reached the room where Ankush and three others were sitting.

“They opened fire at the victims. Two persons were killed on the spot. This is a case of gang war and both parties have some old enmity. We have registered a case of murder under the IPC against Kapil, Dhila and two others and an investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman added.

14 murder in Rohtak so far this year

Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period.

Among these murders are - six persons being killed at the wrestling arena of Jat College, a woman weightlifter being killed by her coach, a murder accused who was out on parole being shot dead by a group of assailants while his father and friend had received bullet injuries, a youth being shot dead outside a hotel, and other cases.

DSP (headquarters) Gorakh Pal said three killings were a result of gang war and the remaining 11 were outcome of family dispute or personal enmity.

“We have made arrests in all cases, except Saturday’s double murders. Cops are working hard to prevent such criminal activities and making efforts to arrest the accused,” he added.