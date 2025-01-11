Two sisters fall to death from fourth floor in Gurugram

Two sisters allegedly fell to death from the fourth floor of a house owned by a local businessman in Gurugram Sector 40 between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday. While the deaths are suspected to be by suicide, the victims’ family alleged foul play. Police, however, said that the deaths could be the outcome of a robbery attempt gone awry. Police said that they were informed about the deaths by the homeowner, who runs a furniture business in Sector 65. (Representational image)

The victims were identified as Chandni Singh, 23, and Rashmi Singh, 21, who are from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Chandni worked as a domestic help at the businessman’s house and lived in a servant quarters on the premises.

The homeowner told police that he planned to travel to Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan on Friday afternoon with his family. They left but returned shortly on realising that he had forgotten to take his medicines. When they returned home, they noticed that the door was ajar. On entering the house, they heard a loud thud. They rushed to the balcony to investigate and saw the two women lying on the ground floor in a pool of blood.

The homeowner’s wife and neighbours rushed the two critically injured women to a private hospital in Sector 30, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police began a probe and learnt that the house’s main door had a pattern lock. Chandni, by virtue of her employment, had likely discovered the access code, said police. Police suspect that she and Rashmi, who worked as a domestic help in another part of the city, decided to break into the house after the homeowner and his family left on Friday afternoon. Finding themselves suddenly confronted by the employer’s return, they may have panicked and attempted to flee by jumping off the balcony, police said. Police said they are trying to find out if the sisters intended to steal valuables or had another motive for being there.

The victims’ family members alleged foul play. They said that the sisters were pushed or thrown from the fourth floor by the homeowner and his wife, and they have demanded that a murder case be registered.

Police said that they have seized the hard disk containing CCTV footage from the house, hoping it will provide clarity on the sequence of events. “We are awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death,” said inspector Lalit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 40 police station.

Police said that Chandni is survived by her husband and a son, while Rashmi was unmarried.