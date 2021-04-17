Una police crack armed robbery case, 3 in police net, more arrests likely

The Una police on Friday claimed to have cracked the March 15 armed robbery case and arrested three people, including a woman from Chandigarh.

Four masked men had looted ₹9 lakh from a wine trader on gunpoint at his office in Una town.

They had also fired four shots at the trader’s driver, who miraculously escaped the attack, before fleeing to Pujnab.

Addressing a joint press briefing from Shimla through video conferencing, director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said this was serious crime considering the peaceful environs of the state.

“I am happy that case has been solved. Keeping in view the recovery of weapons and the communication equipment it seems to be a well-organised crime and also a big achievement for Himachal police from investigation point of view,” he said.

Kundu said that superintendent of police (SP) Baddi Rohit Malpani, who has expertise and a dedicated team for cracking such crimes, was specially deployed to supervise the case.

SP Una Arjit Sen Thakur said the accused had come in a stolen car and after looting the wine trader the accused crossed the border within 18 minutes making it difficult to track their movement.

Based on technical and field inputs, we tracked their route and identified them within eight-nine hours of the commission of crime.

He said the first breakthrough came last week when the police arrested a Khanna resident Ashish Kumar on the charges of providing SIM cards to the accused on fake ID cards.

Thakur said the other accused, however, continued to change their location in different states but were in touch with each other.

“They would change their location frequently. The cyber team of Baddi police helped analysed their movement and pinpointed their location in a flat at Sector 49 in Chandigarh,” he said.

The three accused were arrested in a joint operation of Una and Baddi police and support of Chandigarh police, he said.

He said, the police have also recovered four country made pistols, 98 live cartridges ₹ 2.28 lakh cash, six mobile phones, one tab and one laptop.

He said the specific roles the three accused played in the robbery is yet to be ascertained. He said the arrested woman claims herself to be wife of one of the accused.

“Investigations have found their link with a bigger inter-state gang and more arrests would follow soon,” said Thakur.

The SP said that the police couldn’t share the exact details as the investigation in this case was still on. He said the person who rented out the flat to the accused in Chandigarh has also been associated in the investigation.