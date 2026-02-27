Kottayam , Uncertainty prevailed over Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's proposed visit to Mannathu Padmanabhan Samadhi in Changanassery, here, after the NSS allegedly denied permission for a security check at the site, police said on Friday. Uncertainty over Vice Prez' visit to Mannam Samadhi in Kerala as NSS denies security check

Radhakrishnan, who is arriving in Kerala on a two-day visit, is scheduled to attend the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations at Saint Berchmans College, Changanassery, on Saturday.

As per the itinerary, he will arrive at Kochi airport and travel to Changanassery by helicopter, which is to land at the Nair Service Society College ground.

After landing, he is scheduled to visit Mannam Samadhi - the tomb of NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan located nearby - to pay floral tributes before proceeding by road to SB College.

Police officials said that on Friday a team, including the dog squad, reached the samadhi for a security inspection but was denied permission by the NSS authorities.

According to officials, the NSS considers the samadhi a sacred place where entry with dogs and police is not permitted.

As the mandatory security check could not be conducted, police have informed the protocol officer and are awaiting directions from the VP's office regarding any change in schedule, they said.

Attempts to contact NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair for a response were unsuccessful.

After the function at SB College, Radhakrishnan is scheduled to return to the NSS College ground to board a helicopter to Kochi, where he will spend the night.

He is slated to attend a function in Thrissur on Sunday morning before returning to New Delhi.

Mannathu Padmanabhan was a social reformer and the founder of the NSS. His memorial is located near the NSS headquarters in Changanassery.

Recently, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose had alleged that he was denied permission to offer floral tributes at Mannam Samadhi.

