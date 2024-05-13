Under my father’s guidance, I will carry forward his legacy: Karan Bhushan Singh

It will not be easy for Karan Bhushan Singh to carry forward the legacy of his father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Kaiserganj. Karan Bhushan Singh at Haibatpur gram panchyat in Kaiserganj. (Pawan Dixit/HT Photo)

Karan Bhushan is not new to politics as he has been managing his father’s election campaigns for the past 15 years. But managing election campaigns and being a contender are altogether different ball games.

Along with his supporters, Karan Bhushan, 33, is covering the length and breadth of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency these days.

Brij Bhushan is mostly managing the campaign by remaining behind the scene. Like a deft politician, Karan Bhushan is trying to reach out to every gram panchayat before polling takes place on May 20.

Hindustan Times reached out to Karan Bhushan at Haibatpur village for an interaction to know what future plans he has for his constituency.

Excerpts

How do you plan to carry forward your father’s legacy?

With the blessings of Lord Hanuman and my father, national BJP leadership has reposed faith in me. Under the guidance of my father, I will carry forward his legacy. It will not be easy to fulfil the expectations of everyone like my father has been doing all these years but my father’s support will surely help me carry out my duties.

You are the BJP candidate but in this election everyone is talking about your father (Brij Bhushan)?

This is natural. He has been an MP six times. Everyone will talk about him. He has a connect with all his constituents and it will continue whether he is contesting or not.

What plans do you have for Kaiserganj?

Creating employment opportunities for locals will be my priority. I will try to bring some investment here so that small scale units could be set up employing local youths. Through the investors’ summit, a lot of investment has come in Ayodhya. I will try to bring some investment to Kaiserganj. My other priority will be to upgrade sports facilities. As I am a sportsman myself, my priority will be to nurture local talent and then help them get admission in national-level training centres of the country.

Delhi court has framed charges against your father in the sexual harassment case. What will be your next step?

Everyone knows that all allegations against my father are false and fabricated. We will prove this in court through a legal battle. Everything has been planted. All legal options are open before us and we will fight in court.

As you are young, do you have anything special in mind for youths of Kaiserganj?

Lots of youths from this region join the Army. I have plans to set up a proper training centre here so that they could prepare well for the recruitment. We will rope in experts and best coaches to make sure youths get the best training.