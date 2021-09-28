Under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: CS asks officials to settle land related issues by October

Lucknow: Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed divisional commissioner (Meerut) and district magistrates of Meerut and Ghaziabad, besides other officials concerned, to remove hurdles coming in the way of construction of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) at the earliest and also settle the land related issues by October.

He was chairing the high-powered committee’s meeting to review the progress of the under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS.

The CS also said that the process for taking a policy decision on fixing the government land purchase cost should be expedited by the competent authorities so that land required for the project could be acquired as soon as possible.

It was informed during the meeting that the 17-km Sahibabad- Duhai stretch would be completed by March 2023 while the entire 82km-long rail corridor project would be ready by 2025. Around 1100 engineers and more than 10,000 labourers were working on the site these days.

The CS said that the progress of the project was satisfactory despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.