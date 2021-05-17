Undri projects assessed from 2017 onwards to pay double current property tax rate

PUNE Residents from a few housing societies in Undri have received property tax bills where they claim to have been charged double the current rate.

All Undri projects assessed from 2017 onwards have received a tax bill that is double the current rate.

As per PMC norms, the first tax bill is received after a property completes three years from date of completion.

The societies which have received the double tax rate are Ganga Glitz, Silver Hill 2BHK and 38 Park Majestique.

Residents of Silver Hill society have been issued a first tax bill of ₹72,000 for four yrs (2017 to 2021), approx. ₹18,000 per year for 750 sqft of carpet area (960 sqft built-up).

When compared to standard PMC rates applied to other residential societies in the area, the bill should not be more than ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per year. (see box)

Milind Chaturbhuj, divisional inspector, Undri Tax office, said, “The societies which have received more taxes come under PMC jurisdiction. All are new constructions, while the others were registered under the gram panchayat. We had informed builders about the increase in tax rate, but many of these residents are still not aware of it.”

A resident of Silver Hill society on the request on anonymity said, “As responsible citizens, we will pay the property tax. The taxation is double that of neighbourhood buildings, as well as more than that paid by more developed locations in PMC. There cannot be this disparity in rates without transparency. We hope the authorities take note, correct the bills in the future and discount the overcharged amounts in future bills.”

Residents in Undri have also complained about no PMC water connection available.

“No water line has been received by our society and we purchase water from vendors: Yet charges applied by PMC is ₹3,010 per resident, per year. We have only received a garbage collection service and access to the sewage drain. No other services are provided in the past four years. Still we have been told to pay double the tax,” said a resident of Ganga Glitz society.

Sanket Nichat, a resident of 38 Park Majestique said, “I have received a tax bill of ₹65,000 for four years, which is more than what our nearby societies have received. Due to lockdown we are not able to go to the PMC office and complain.”

One resident who did visit the Undri PMC tax office, claims that the officer said that the bill is “system generated and correct.”

Property tax rates in Undri

Sai Ganga 1BHK - ₹6,500

Atur Nagar 2 BHK - ₹6,000

Ganga Estoria 2BHK - ₹8,800

WaterRidge 3BHK – ₹10,000

Hills and Dales Ph3, 3BHK - ₹12,000

Societies that received an increased tax bill

Ganga Glitz 2BHK - ₹19,000

Silver Hill 2BHK – ₹18,000