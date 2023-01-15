Home / Cities / Others / ‘Unholy’: Tripura CM Manik Saha takes jibe at CPI(M)-Congress alliance talks

‘Unholy’: Tripura CM Manik Saha takes jibe at CPI(M)-Congress alliance talks

others
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of colluding for mere political survival and said people will reject the alliance

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (PTI)
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

A day after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and the Congress started talks to reach an understanding for 2023 Tripura assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused both the opposition parties of colluding for mere political survival and said people would see through their ploy and reject their alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, chief minister Dr Manik Saha said while his government works for all round development and reduced the 13,000 rore debt left behind by the erstwhile Communist regime to a large extent, the opposition parties are busy criticising the government’s good work.

He also termed the alliance talks between the CPI(M) and the Congress as “unholy”.

People knew these two parties had shadow ‘dosti’ or friendship till now and after Congress general secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar’s visit to the CPI(M) party office on Friday, everything is public now for people to decide, Saha claimed.

Citing the Congress’ previous allegations of violence perpetrated by the Left parties during their 25-year-old rule till 2018, the chief minister questioned how the party leaders forgot it and said people would provide them a “befitting reply” for the alliance move.

Chief minister Saha, who replaced his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb in May last year, said the BJP-led government did good work in terms of development, prosperity and peace but the opposition was pathologically critical of progress.

“They have developed cataract. They need to get surgery and see the development going around,” he quipped.

Information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the Congress unexpectedly tied up with the CPI(M) forgetting the decades of violence and torture sustained from the Communists and added that no real Congress supporters would accept this understanding.

He condemned the alliance and said people would reject it like it was rejected in West Bengal when the Left tied up with the Congress in 2021 assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out