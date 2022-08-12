Unidentified persons fire rounds outside shopping centre in Bandra, threaten hawkers
Mumbai: Three unidentified persons on a bike, fired a few rounds outside Gazebo shopping centre in Bandra (west) and also directly at the board. The bike-borne miscreants threatened that the centre would have to face consequences, if any hawkers are found doing business outside it.
Police said the shooters left a note written in Hindi that if any one does business outside the centre, they will kill them, said a police officer.
Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe of Zone 9 said, “Unidentified persons fired in the air and on the board of Gazebo Shopping centre situated on Linking Road in Khar. No one was injured in the firing.”
Officers from Khar police station said they were checking the footage from CCTV cameras installed outside the shopping centre and in the vicinity to identify the shooters. “As per preliminary investigation, it appears that the shooters came from Santacruz side and after firing fled towards Bandra,” said a police officer.
The incident occurred around 7:45pm on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe, officials from the Khar police station, and Crime Branch officials visited the spot after the incident. Police officers suspect that the trio fired the rounds by air gun, and their intention might be to spread fear among hawkers outside the centre. “But we are probing all possibilities of anyone having any previous enmity,” said an officer. The Crime Branch unit 9 is also conducting a parallel investigation in the matter.
Ahead of I-Day, police nab 6 after seizing over 2k live cartridges in Delhi’s Anand Vihar
In the run-up to Independence Day on Sunday, Delhi Police arrested two men near the Anand Vihar bus terminal as they brought in more than 2,000 live cartridges into the city, officers aware of the matter said. Police identified the two alleged ammunition carriers, arrested on August 6, as Ajmal Khan and Rashid — both from Suetha Kalan village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The cartridges can be used in rifles, pistols and countrymade revolvers.
Two minor brothers tortured, thrown into canal, bodies recovered
Two minor brothers aged around 7 and 5 years, whose bodies were found in a Barabanki canal, were tortured before being thrown into a canal, revealed a post-mortem examination report. The two siblings were identified as Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two sons Krishna, 7 and Divyansh, 5. The two children had been missing since Monday evening when along with their maternal uncle, Mahendra Kumar, they had left for a market near their house.
Charging of Noida twin towers from today, demolition on August 28
Following the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, the charging of the Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A will finally start from Saturday morning to ensure that the demolition takes place on August 28. Over 3,700 kilograms of explosives will be used to bring down the 103-metre-tall structures and around 250kg of explosives will be transported to the site daily from Saturday onwards.
Akhilesh attacks U.P. govt over Raksha Bandhan free ride ‘mismanagement’
Attacking the state government over alleged mismanagement in the special bus service and free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said “the women had become victim to the BJP government's unpardonable negligence”. “So much so that in Bulandshahr, women were seen travelling of the roof of the buses while in Sikandrabad in Banda they were seen waiting for hours on end to get a bus,” he said.
Two bodies recovered in Lucknow, murder suspected
The bodies of two men, aged around 30 and 20 years, were recovered from Chinhat and Kakori areas of the state capital on Friday. Police suspect the two bodies were disposed of on a deserted stretch after the crime. The police said the identification of the body found in Chinhat was yet to take place while the second deceased was identified as Sumit Gautam, 22, of Kakori's Jaliamau village.
