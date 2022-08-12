Unidentified persons fire rounds outside shopping centre in Bandra, threaten hawkers

Mumbai: Three unidentified persons on a bike, fired a few rounds outside Gazebo shopping centre in Bandra (west) and also directly at the board. The bike-borne miscreants threatened that the centre would have to face consequences, if any hawkers are found doing business outside it.

Police said the shooters left a note written in Hindi that if any one does business outside the centre, they will kill them, said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe of Zone 9 said, “Unidentified persons fired in the air and on the board of Gazebo Shopping centre situated on Linking Road in Khar. No one was injured in the firing.”

Officers from Khar police station said they were checking the footage from CCTV cameras installed outside the shopping centre and in the vicinity to identify the shooters. “As per preliminary investigation, it appears that the shooters came from Santacruz side and after firing fled towards Bandra,” said a police officer.

The incident occurred around 7:45pm on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe, officials from the Khar police station, and Crime Branch officials visited the spot after the incident. Police officers suspect that the trio fired the rounds by air gun, and their intention might be to spread fear among hawkers outside the centre. “But we are probing all possibilities of anyone having any previous enmity,” said an officer. The Crime Branch unit 9 is also conducting a parallel investigation in the matter.