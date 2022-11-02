Home / Cities / Others / Union minister inaugurates 3-day expo on Agro MSME in Lucknow

Union minister inaugurates 3-day expo on Agro MSME in Lucknow

Published on Nov 02, 2022 11:14 PM IST

The expo, aimed at encouraging start-ups working in the sector, has been jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Industries Association.

Officials of 1.5k start-ups to participate in the event . (Deepak Gupta)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Union minister of state for MSMEs, Bhanu Pratap Verma, inaugurated the three-day-long national seminar and expo on Agro-based MSME at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in Lucknow on Wednesday. The expo, aimed at encouraging start-ups working in the sector, has been jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

Officials of around 1,500 MSMEs from across the state are taking part in the event. Besides, more than 150 exhibitors from within the country and abroad are participating in the exhibition of food processing industries -- ‘India Food Expo 2022’ -- which is also being organised along the lines of the expo.

Latest technologies for the agriculture sector were put on display during the expo. According to IIA, there will be a live demonstration of the drone that is being used for agricultural purposes.

On the occasion, the union minister assured all help to the state government in the promotion of the agro-based MSME sector. Manoj Kumar Singh, the agriculture production commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, was also present during the event.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
