Visakhapatnam, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday dedicated a newly developed waterfront promenade to the public near the International Cruise Terminal and launched infrastructure projects at Visakhapatnam Port. Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates port promenade, launches key projects in Vizag

The projects include expansion of the port's sewage treatment capacity from 10 million litres per day to 15 MLD and the handing over of five berths to private operators under the Public-Private Partnership model.

"The union minister dedicated the port promenade to the public and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for key development projects at Visakhapatnam Port, including initiatives to enhance cargo-handling capacity by 11 million tonne annually," an official release from Visakhapatnam Port Authority said.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal, who holds the Ports, Shipping and Waterways portfolio, highlighted the importance of making port infrastructure accessible to people while simultaneously promoting tourism and sustainable development.

He also stressed the need to strengthen wastewater management through the upgraded treatment facility and said the PPP initiatives would improve operational efficiency and enhance the port's cargo-handling capabilities.

The minister reiterated the Centre's commitment to developing modern port infrastructure, encouraging private-sector participation and strengthening India's position in the global maritime sector.

The port promenade has been developed as a public recreational space where visitors can watch ship movements and harbour operations from a designated viewing area. It also has a children's play area, food court and parking facilities.

The initiative is aimed at opening up the waterfront to people while ensuring that regular cargo-handling activities remain unaffected. It is also expected to give a boost to cruise tourism and port-led urban development.

Under the sewage treatment project, the existing 10 MLD plant will be upgraded and refurbished, alongside the construction of a new 5 MLD facility, at an estimated cost of ₹11.8 crore. The project has been awarded to a Vijayawada-based private company, with an 11-month completion schedule.

The port is currently using treated wastewater from the existing plant for dust suppression, road wetting and sprinkling at the stack yard.

The PPP arrangements cover WQ-1 and WQ-1RE, WQ-2 and WQ-3 and EQ-3 berths, with a combined designed handling capacity of 11 million tonne annually and a minimum guaranteed throughput of 5.5 million tonne.

Bothra Shipping Services Private Limited has secured the operation and maintenance contract for WQ-1 and WQ-1RE terminals for 10 years, with a provision for a five-year extension. The terminals have a capacity of three million tonne annually.

Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract for WQ-2 and WQ-3 terminals for 15 years, extendable by another five years. These berths have a combined annual handling capacity of six million tonne.

The EQ-3 berth, designated for clean cargo handling, has been awarded to Delta Infra Logistics Limited for 10 years, with a provision for a further five-year extension. It has an annual handling capacity of two million tonne.

Later, Sonowal held a review meeting with port officials, stevedores, trade unions and private operators to discuss operational issues and measures to improve cargo-handling performance.

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