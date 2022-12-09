United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS) to host workshop on latest techniques in ear surgeries from today

United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Rawatpur, Prayagraj is going to organise its first two-day workshop-cum-training programme on “different types of ear surgeries with recent advances on cadavers” from December 10.

Being organised by the ENT Department of UIMS, this is the first time in Prayagraj that a workshop on live cadaver ear surgeries is being organised that can be seen live worldwide on different social media platforms, informed UIMS officials.

Around 150 ear surgeons from different parts of the country are expected to attend this two-day event, they added.

The former head of the department of ENT from, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry prof NK Mazumder and former head of the ENT department, Medical College, Jhansi prof KR Gupta will grace the occasion as guest of honour.

Workshop director and Principal, UIMS Dr Mangal Singh while addressing media persons on Friday informed that there will be a live surgical demonstration of ear surgeries on different techniques with recent advances over cadavers. These will also be shown live on different social media platforms to benefit others also, he added.

Course coordinator and head, the ENT department Dr Prabhat Srivastava said that this is the first time in Prayagraj that a workshop on cadaver ear surgeries was being organised.

He said that Dr Vinay Vijendra from the prestigious Vijaya ENT Care Centre, Bangalore will do live cadaveric dissection and demonstrate various techniques of ear surgeries on the first day of the workshop which will be displayed worldwide via social media.

Similarly, on the second day of the event, nearly 60 young surgeons will participate in hands-on training on different ENT surgeries under the guidance of different ENT surgeons, he added.

President of United Group Jagdish Gulati and vice president Vansh Gulati were also present on the occasion.