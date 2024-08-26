United we stand, divided we fall, says Yogi citing Bangladesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath cited the situation in Bangladesh as an example to stress the importance of unity among Indians to achieve the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of ‘Rashtraveer’ Durgadas Rathore at a prominent crossing in Agra (HT Photo)

“There is nothing more important than the nation, and to strengthen it, we must remain united. If we allow ourselves to be divided, we will perish, and we must avoid making mistakes like those in Bangladesh,” urged the chief minister in Agra.

On Monday, Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of ‘Rashtraveer’ Durgadas Rathore at a prominent crossing in Agra. Following the ceremony, he addressed a public gathering at the Taj Mahal Metro Station.

Amidst loud applause, he said, “Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to nek rahenge” (divided we fall, united we stand), and reiterated that “Rashtra se badh kar kuch nahi hota” (nothing is more important than the nation).

“The situation in Bangladesh serves as a warning—those mistakes must not be repeated here. We must stay united, uphold our noble values, ensure our safety, and strive for the pinnacle of prosperity,” said Adityanath, who had earlier offered prayers in Mathura on Monday morning.

As it was Janmashtami, Adityanath greeted the public with a warm “Radhe-Radhe.” He paid homage to Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore and acknowledged the significance of the moment, saying, “It feels as if this statue has been waiting for me for the past ten years, and today, I am blessed to be here on this auspicious occasion of Krishna Kanhaiya’s birth.”

He remarked on the significance of unveiling the grand statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore in Agra, coinciding with the centenary year of the Kakori Train Action, a pivotal event in India’s freedom struggle. He applauded Durgadas Rathore for not bowing before the invaders when many succumbed to the Mughals and the British.

CM Yogi also recalled the sacrifices made for India’s freedom. “On August 9, 1925, revolutionaries like Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Chandrashekhar Azad boldly challenged the British rule with the train action. Though the revolutionaries secured only ₹4600, the British spent a staggering ₹10 lakh to arrest and punish them. Yet, the fight for India’s independence remained unshaken. These great sons of Mother India, with their enduring spirit, continued their relentless efforts to undermine foreign rule,” he stated.

The centenary year of the Kakori Train Action serves as an occasion to honour, remember, and pay tribute to all our national heroes and to draw inspiration from their unwavering commitment to our nation, he added.

Yogi reminded the audience how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great hero of the Hindavi Swarajya, defied Aurangzeb’s power in Agra. “Shivaji boldly declared that Aurangzeb would struggle like a rat but would never conquer Hindustan. Maharaja Jaswant Singh led the resistance in Rajasthan, with Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore as his key commander.”

“Despite Aurangzeb’s repeated attempts, he couldn’t conquer this land. How could any foreign invader succeed where brave nationalists like Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore stood firm? But Aurangzeb, being wicked and cunning, resorted to deceit. He made a treaty with Maharaja Jaswant Singh, promising no harm to Jodhpur, and lured him by claiming that Afghans were about to invade India. Through trickery, he captured and killed him,” stated CM Yogi.

Extending his greetings to the people of Agra on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Yogi remarked, “Lord Krishna resides in every speck of Agra’s soil. This city is a beacon of art, trust, faith, and dedication. Rich cultural heritage flourish with national pride.”