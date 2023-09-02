LU inks MoUs with foreign institutions to boost int’l academic ties

LUCKNOW In line with the National Education Policy of 2020 and its commitment to enhancing internationalisation, the University of Lucknow (LU) has taken significant strides toward strengthening its global academic and research connections. Vice-Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai emphasised the pivotal role of such collaborations (HT File)

Lucknow University has recently formalised Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two foreign universities -- the Thai Global Business Administration Technological College in Thailand and Akwa Ibom State University in Nigeria.

The MoU between the University of Lucknow and Thai Global Business Administration Technological College (TGBC) in Thailand outlines the terms and conditions for fostering academic and research cooperation. This collaboration aims to bolster understanding, cooperation, and long-lasting friendships between the institutions. Key highlights of the MoU include -- -- defining the general nature of the cooperative agreement without legal obligations; mutual agreement on specific projects and activities related to joint research, publications, seminars, and academic programs; and an initial five-year term with provisions for extension and amendments upon mutual agreement.

The University of Lucknow has also established a MoU with Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) in Nigeria to promote collaboration across various academic fields.

This agreement seeks to enhance academic and cultural connections while formally defining the scope of operations. Key components of this MoU include -- cooperation in disciplines studied by both institutions; exchange programs involving academic faculties, administrative staff, research staff, visiting scholars, and students; and the possibility of joint seminars, conferences, workshops, and other collaborative initiatives.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai emphasised the pivotal role of such collaborations in advancing academic excellence and fostering cultural exchange between institutions.

Professor Poonam Tandon, Dean of Academics at the University of Lucknow, spoke about these international collaborations, highlighting their potential to provide students and faculty with invaluable global perspectives and research opportunities.

