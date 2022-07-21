UP AG office fire: Probe hints at negligence
Negligence of department officials, including security staff, could have led to fire at UP Advocate General’s office located at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan on Sunday, claim officials probing the incident.
Different teams engaged in the investigations are preparing their reports on the basis of which further action will be taken against those responsible, they say.
Investigations so far have revealed that fire erupted at the building at some time during the midnight and it soon spread to the other floors, and was noticed only in the wee hours. The security personnel deployed there remained clueless about the fire on the upper floors of the building. The morning walkers noticed the smoke and alerted the security personnel.
It was also found that all floors of the building were not equipped with CCTV cameras. The fire department has included this point in its report and has mentioned that timely information about the fire may have averted the big loss. The fire had already engulfed three floors of the building when the fire department team reached there. It suggested that the fire spread sometime in the night.
CFO RK Pandey admitted that the fire erupted sometime during midnight but the fire department received information much later. Three floors were on fire when the team reached the spot, he added.
Officials privy to the investigation said that the fire may have erupted on the sixth floor due to a short circuit. However, they said that anything clear could be said only after analyses of reports submitted by investigation teams.
It is worth mentioning that a five-member team comprising Prayagraj superintendent of police (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (City) Madan Kumar, chief fire officer RK Pandey, additional legal remembrance (LR) (Legal Cell)-Prayagraj Radhey Mohan Srivastava and deputy director (Electrical Safety) Umesh Rai was constituted on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate in to the causes of fire and submit its report.
Moreover, teams of experts from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) and Forensic Science Lab (FSL) have also investigated the affected floors and taken samples of charred items for investigations. Investigation teams have also recorded statements of officials of departments concerned including the electrification unit of PWD on Tuesday.
Don’t allow boatmen to overload passengers: CP
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday instructed the sub-inspectors to ensure that no boatman carries more passengers on his boat than its seating capacity. Ganesh was holding a meeting with the station outpost in-charges. Ganesh said that a drive should be launched to ensure arrest of the vehicle lifters. A sub-Inspector should always be present at the police outpost to address problems of public as per rules, he said.
Copy of HC’s expedite order filed in Mathura court
This order was passed by the Allahabad high court on Monday while disposing of the writ petition no. 5268/2022 filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman through one of the petitioner Shailendra Singh and three others, seeking early disposal of applications filed in the court of civil judge (Mathura) in case no. 151 of 2021. Informed the petitioner, Shailendra Singh.
Railway police arrests No.8 on their most wanted list
The Government Railway Police crime branch arrested Sunita Shelar, a woman who was number eight on their list of most wanted robbers in the city on Tuesday. On searching the woman's house, they found six gold chains collectively valued at ₹7 lakh hidden inside her cupboard and rice storage jar. Police officers said that in the last one month, they have received several robbery complaints in which a similar modus operandi had been employed.
Powai Lake home to at least 18 crocodiles: BMC’s first ever census
The first ever census of crocodiles in Powai Lake has revealed that there are “at least 18” Indian marsh crocodiles, or muggers (Crocodylus palustris) currently living in the water body. Crocodile populations in Powai Lake are allegedly in decline.
Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj
The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman's house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother. Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years.
