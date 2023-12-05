UP AOICON-2023 in Sangam city from Dec 8

The 40th annual conference of the Association of Otorhinolaryngologists of India—UP AOICON-2023—is going to be organised at United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Prayagraj from December 8. Organisers sharing details of UP AICON-2023 with media persons on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The mega conference is being organised by the Prayagraj branch of the association jointly with the department of ENT, UIMS, Prayagraj and would witness around 300 delegates and experts participating in it from all across Uttar Pradesh and nearby states, said Prof Mangal Singh, organising chairman and Principal/Dean, UIMS-Prayagraj.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Prof Singh said that experts from Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana and West Bengal would be attending the conference.

On December 7, there will be a live cadaveric demonstration of surgical procedures for the delegates sitting in the auditorium with a two way talk-back system as part of a pre-conference workshop. It will cover operative procedures on ear, nose, throat, head, neck and skull base.

On the first day of the conference on December 8, from 9am to 6pm there will be live demonstration of surgical procedures on live patients on various surgeries of ear, nose, throat, head, neck and skull base. On December 9 and 10, orations, invited lectures, keynote addresses, symposia, quiz competition poster presentations, free paper presentations by delegates will take place even as postgraduate students will be presenting papers in the competitive sessions.

There will be hands-on training in ear nose, throat head, neck and skull base surgery of about 60 postgraduate students on cadavers too, said organising secretary Dr Prabhat Srivastava.

Organising patron Dr LS Ojha said that some notable surgeons coming for the conference include Dr Satish Jain from Jaipur, Dr Vijayendra Honurappa from Bengaluru, Dr KK Handa from Medanta, Gurgaon, Dr Kinshuk Chaterjee and Dr Sudipto Chandra from Kolkata.

Besides, senior ENT, Head, Neck and Skull Base surgeons from various medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh will also be attending this conference, he added.