U.P. ATS arrests another terror suspect; 2nd within 32 days

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a terror suspect from Moradabad, said senior police officials here in Lucknow. This is the second such arrest made by the security agency within the last 32 days. Ahmad Raza (HT Photo)

They claimed that the arrested suspect was in regular touch with a Pakistan-based handler and senior members of Hizbul Mujahideen in the Pir Panjal range of Kashmir. The accused was planning to go for militant training in Afghanistan (via Pakistan) and later, carry out terror activities after returning to India. They said that he had even received the initial firearms training during his two visits to Srinagar and Anantnag.

Sharing a press note in this regard, ATS Additional Director General (ADG), Naveen Arora, said that the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Ahmad Raza (also known as Shahrukh and Mohiuddin), a resident of Guladiya village under Mudha Pandey police station limits of Moradabad. He was planning to join the Badri commando unit of Taliban.

ADG Arora added that the ATS field unit of Saharanpur arrested him after observing his online activities for some time. He said that the ATS team has recovered several chat screenshots with the Pakistan-based handler and Hizbul commanders, Jihadi videos, pictures of different arms and ammunition, and its training modules from his mobile phone gallery.

The ADG further said that an FIR under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and IPC sections 121-A (for conspiracy to wage war against the country) and 123 (for concealing facts with intent to facilitate design to wage war) have been lodged against him at ATS police station in Lucknow.

The official also specified that the suspect was deeply influenced by Jihadi ideology and organisations as well as the people associated with it. He said that he had a firm belief that Jihadi organisations will uproot the Indian government and establish Sharia law in the country. Arora said that the suspect vowed to establish Sharia law in the country during his training period.

The suspect had returned to Moradabad to recruit more people to the terror outfit to accomplish their target. Arora said that the suspect’s handlers have given him detailed directions in this regard.

Significantly, Raza is the second terror suspect arrested from U.P. within 32 days. Earlier on July 1, the ATS arrested Gonda resident Saddam Sheikh, 38, from Lucknow. He was allegedly self-radicalised around three years ago after being inspired by Al Qaeda and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind module. He used to watch videos of terror attacks involving trucks regularly. Sheikh had also taken the oath of Al Qaeda.