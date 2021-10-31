UP ATS arrests one more member of inter-state fake currency gang

Lucknow: The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested one more member of the inter-state fake currency gang, involved in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in various parts of the state and the country, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Jaipur, said ATS officials.

The gang members duped several businessmen, realtors and professors in these cities by providing them high quality fake currency notes, claiming that these were of four times the face value of original currency, they added.

UP police additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, “The arrested gang member has been identified as Michael Yadav alias Monty, a resident of Varanasi. Monty was arrested on Sunday in connection with a FIR of fraud and loot registered at Gomti Nagar police station in the matter.”

The gang was busted after arrest of two persons Abhishek Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh and Saurabh Yadav of Maharashtra, on Friday.

ATS officials said that the gang members used to convince the victims that the fake notes were of such high quality that these would easily be circulated, and could not be detected by law enforcement agencies and banks. However, to dupe the victims they used to show a few real Indian currency notes and claim these were fake notes of superior quality, they added.

The officials said the gang had duped and robbed at least 20 people using the same modus operandi in the past two years and the victims never complained fearing police action against them.

As per the ATS press release, the officials said the gang was busted after arrest of two people Abhishek Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh and Saurabh Yadav of Maharashtra on Friday. The ATS had recovered around ₹ 44.77 lakh from their possession that they had robbed from a Prayagraj realtor in a Noida hotel on October 27. The total ₹90 lakh was robbed from the realtor.

Sharing further details, the ADG said that the gang members used to call their prey at some secluded place with money after convincing them on phone and fled with their money after robbing or duping them. “Monty revealed that he has been associated with the gang since March, 2019, after meeting the two leaders of the gang Sachin and Avinendra Mishra in a Mumbai hotel,” he said.

“As per Monty’s revelation, the gang has duped ₹5 lakh from an agricultural university professor in Prayagraj, ₹ 80 lakh from a professor of another university in Lucknow, robbed ₹30 lakh from a Jaipur businessman in Delhi, a Prayagraj relator in Noida and a businessman in Varanasi. Besides, the gang had duped and robbed several other people in different cities and states,” he stated.

The official said, three members of the gang have been arrested while the involvement of five more have surfaced during the investigation and further efforts are been done for their arrest.