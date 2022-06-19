UP Board: Count of class 12 students passing with distinction, first class soars

The number of candidates who passed the UP Board Intermediate examination-2022 with “first class and distinction” and “first division” has increased this time whereas the number of those who passed the examination in second and third divisions has decreased, as per the data released by UP Board.

The data shows that out of 24,10,971, candidates registered for the intermediate examination-2022, around 22,37,578 appeared in the examination and out of these 19,09,249, candidates passed.

Out of the successful candidates, 1,05,387 (5.52%) have passed with distinction. In 2020, just 3.41% of students passed the exam with distinction. Thus, the number of candidates passing with distinction rose by 2.11%, as compared to 2020 — the last time UP Board conducted its exams. In 2021, the board was forced to declare results based on the past performance of students without any exams owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the total candidates, who passed the Intermediate exams this year, 7,92,070 (41.49%) got first division. The number of those who passed the exam in the first division saw a jump of 7.58% as compared to 2020. In 2019, only 31.97% of the candidates had achieved first division.

Similarly, 8,11,304, candidates (42.49%) cleared the exam this year in the second division. There was a significant drop of 11.13% in the number of candidates passing in this category as compared to 2020. From 18,54,099 candidates who passed the 2020 examination, 99,41,61 (53.62%) passed in the second division.

This year around 4% of the class 12 examinees passed the third division. Out of the total students who passed the Intermediate exams-2022, 79,246 (4.15%) got third division. The number of candidates passing in the third division decreased by 2.44% as compared to 2020. In 2020, out of 18,54,099, around 1,21,528 (6.55%) had passed in third division, UP board data shows.

This year there are 1,21,242, candidates (6.35%) who passed with the help of grace marks. The number of candidates passing with grace marks has increased almost two-and-a-half times as compared to 2020. In 2020, 46,483 (2.51%) candidates had passed with the help of grace marks.