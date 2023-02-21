U.P. Board exams: Over 1.68 lakh students of Class 10 skip maths paper

Over 1.68 lakh students of Class 10 stayed away from the mathematics exam with U.P. Board officials coming down hard on cheating in the ongoing High School and Intermediate exams, on Tuesday.

Along with this, the number of absentees for vocational subjects, business studies and home science exams of Class 12 also numbered another 2,000.

The Class 10 mathematics exam was held in the first shift on Tuesday. To conduct the examination in a fair manner, Board officials remained in constant touch with the officers of the education department across the state from the control room which monitored exam centers using CCTV cameras.

In all, 22,12,692 candidates were registered for the mathematics examination but as many as 1,68,155 candidates did not reach examination centres, officials said.

Similarly, out of 40,003 registered candidates in the intermediate vocational subjects, home science and business studies, 2,003 remained absent, they added.

“Because of the several steps taken by us to check cheating, the Board has been successful in tightening the noose around the education mafia. Through the network of CCTVs, the government is keeping a close watch on exam centers, centre superintendents and room invigilators,” said Divyakant Shukla, secretary, U.P. Board.

The secretary further said that the Board specially monitored 7,083 examination centres during the High School Mathematics paper of Tuesday. The officers monitored them from the control room of the Board. District officials were specially sent to several centres for checking at night as well. Shukla said that the process of keeping a watch even at night continues from the first day of the examination itself and will go on till the last day.

The additional secretaries of the regional offices of the Board are also monitoring the districts of their jurisdiction, he added.

So far, FIRs have been registered against 14 solvers across the state for being involved in cheating which also included many impersonators since the exams began on February 16. Similarly, 24 students have been caught copying. Of these, there are 16 boys and 7 girls in High School and a lone boy in the Intermediate exam.

The U.P. Board secretary said that due to the vigilance of the officers of the department, the examination is being conducted in a fair manner as the Board is keeping a close vigil at all the sensitive and very sensitive districts.