U.P. Board exams: Over 2.5K strongrooms checked, CCTV monitoring on 24/7

Strongrooms of 2,642 examination centres spread across the state had been checked till Sunday and will continue, UP Board officials said. The move is part of the ongoing exercise of midnight surprise checks of exam centres and strongrooms to ensure smooth and copying-free High School and Intermediate exams.

Monitoring of these sites is also being done through CCTV cameras, they added.

As per UP Board secretary, Divyakant Shukla, till February 19, 4,719 examination centres had been inspected across the state. For this, 524 teams were constituted under the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) concerned.

“The UP Board has made a detailed plan to conduct the examination in a fair manner as per the guidelines of the state government. The preparation for the exam started in October itself under which we have taken a number of steps,” Shukla said.

This time, meticulous planning has gone into setting up examination centres across the state and disreputable colleges have not been made examination centres, said the official.

Wherever complaints of irregularities have been received by the Board, special monitoring is being done with the help of CCTV cameras.

“We are in constant touch with different departments of the government and the government is being informed daily regarding the examination,” said the secretary.

On Sunday, the Board secretary spoke to officials of several districts of East UP over the phone and informed them about the intention of the government. Even at night, Board officials are instructing education department officers in the control room to check the strong rooms of various examination centres.

The secretary said that considering the security of the question paper in the examination centres, special investigation squads have been formed in the districts.

The names of the officers of this squad have been kept confidential. This squad is authorised to visit examination centres to check at any time. However, the DIOS will be informed about this before going for an investigation, he added.

In view of the paper leak in Ballia last year and the action taken on the then DIOS, officers of the department are leaving no stone unturned to conduct cheating-free exams this year.

With the state government having adopted a strict stand on the issue, the officers too are on high alert. The board has fixed the accountability of officers of the education department for any negligence.

UP Board’s High School and Intermediate exams-2023 began across UP on February 16. The High School exams are set to end on March 3 while the Intermediate exams will end on March 4.