UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7
As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday.
On Day 7, examinations of high school agriculture and intermediate mathematics as well as basics of statistics (old course) were conducted in the first shift from 8am to 11.15am while examinations of high school anthropology, retail trading, security and IT/ITES and healthcare besides Intermediate history were conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 5.15pm.
As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 1516 out of the total registered 23,807 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 1,84,470 students out of the total registered 2,00,347 skipped the exams. As a result, in both shifts, out of the total registered 2,24,154 students who were to appear in the exam, just 2,06,761 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.
UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all districts on the seventh day also and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.
-
Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was able to recover ₹5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from ₹5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by ₹181 crore against its annual target of ₹5,400 crore.
-
Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme to be held from 11am onwards to encourage children of the state. The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan on DD National and DD India. This broadcast will also be available live on radio channels—All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel.
-
Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU
Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).
-
Maha hikes ready reckoner rates across state
PUNE The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates for properties across the state. As per the revised ready reckoner rates, the highest increase will be in the Thane municipal limits at an average of 9.48%, Pune city at 6.12%, and Greater Mumbai at 2.34%. The revised rates will come into effect from Friday, April 1, for the financial year 2022-23.
-
Pune district collector bats for stricter implementation of helmet rule
PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule. Whereas in 2021, the Pune police traffic department collected ₹90 crore in fines from 18 lakh helmet-less riders.
