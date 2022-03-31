Home / Cities / Others / UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7
others

UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7

On Thursday, 17,393 students of the 2,234,154 registered to take the UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state.
Students coming out after appearing in UP Board exams-2022 from a centre in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Students coming out after appearing in UP Board exams-2022 from a centre in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday.

On Day 7, examinations of high school agriculture and intermediate mathematics as well as basics of statistics (old course) were conducted in the first shift from 8am to 11.15am while examinations of high school anthropology, retail trading, security and IT/ITES and healthcare besides Intermediate history were conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 5.15pm.

As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 1516 out of the total registered 23,807 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 1,84,470 students out of the total registered 2,00,347 skipped the exams. As a result, in both shifts, out of the total registered 2,24,154 students who were to appear in the exam, just 2,06,761 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all districts on the seventh day also and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In FY 2020-21, the BMC had collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,094 crore against a target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,300 crore. (HT PHOTO)

    Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22

    Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was able to recover 5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from 5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by 181 crore against its annual target of 5,400 crore.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss on how to beat examination stress during his interaction with students of class 6 and above in the fifth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in New Delhi on Friday (HT file)

    Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme to be held from 11am onwards to encourage children of the state. The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan on DD National and DD India. This broadcast will also be available live on radio channels—All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel.

  • The aim of the MoU is to start common programmes between the two universities in seminars, research and media related activities (Sourced)

    Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU

    Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).

  • The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates (RR) for properties across the state (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Maha hikes ready reckoner rates across state

    PUNE The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates for properties across the state. As per the revised ready reckoner rates, the highest increase will be in the Thane municipal limits at an average of 9.48%, Pune city at 6.12%, and Greater Mumbai at 2.34%. The revised rates will come into effect from Friday, April 1, for the financial year 2022-23.

  • Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Pune district collector bats for stricter implementation of helmet rule

    PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule. Whereas in 2021, the Pune police traffic department collected 90 crore in fines from 18 lakh helmet-less riders.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out