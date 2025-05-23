UP Board proposes major changes in internal evaluation

UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh madyamik Shiksha Parishad, is gearing up to implement internal assessment in non-practical subjects at intermediate level. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A proposal in this regard has already been sent by the board to the state government proposing the change in compliance with the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and after getting approval, the board is prepared to implement it from the 2026-27 academic session, confirm board officials.

At present, the board conducts practical examinations of 30 marks each in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Home Science for Intermediate students. In these subjects, the board conducts written examinations of 70 marks every year. At the same time, written examinations of 100 marks are conducted for students of non-practical subjects like Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Economics etc.

In the proposal sent by the board, it has been proposed to conduct internal assessment of 20 marks each in non-practical subjects as well. Along with this, it has been proposed to reduce the preset 30 marks of practical examination to 20 marks. That means that from next session, there will be practical exam of 20 marks and internal assessment of 20 marks as applicable in terms of subjects in intermediate whereas written exam will be of 80 marks in all subjects, explained officials.

It has also been proposed to reduce internal assessment of 30 marks to 20 marks in high school also, they added.

A few months back, in a workshop organised by the board at State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) in Prayagraj, subjects’ experts had suggested to conduct practical/internal assessment of 20 marks and written exam of 80 marks, shared the officials.

Confirming the move, secretary of UP Board, Bhagwati Singh said that a proposal has been sent proposing internal assessment of 20 marks in non-practical subjects of intermediate level and reducing weightage of internal assessment for high school students from 30 to 20. After the approval of the government, it will be implemented from the next academic session of 2026-27, he added.

Change was made in high school 14 years ago

UP Board had implemented practical (project and creative work) and internal assessment system of 30 marks in all subjects of class 9 and 10 from the academic session 2011-12. Before that, exams used to be 100 marks. In the 2012 high school board exam, a written exam of 70 marks was conducted in all subjects for the first time.

Impact on more than 1 crore students

These proposed changes by the board will impact more than 1 crore students enrolled in classes class 9 to 12 in over 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board and located across UP. Every year more than 50 lakh students appear in the high school and intermediate exams of the board, while the number of students in class 9 and 11 is also more than 50 lakhs.