UP Board receives over 31K scrutiny applications

A total of 31,194 students, dissatisfied with their results of the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination–2025, have applied online for scrutiny. Applications were accepted on the board’s official website www.upmsp.edu.in till May 19, officials said. Prayagraj-based headquarters of UP Board (File)

The Prayagraj regional office, which oversees the highest number of 23 districts, received the maximum applications—12,317 in total. These include 2,316 High School and 10,001 Intermediate students. The Bareilly office received the lowest number—just 2,718 applications.

The scrutiny results will be declared by July 15, after all cases are settled, said UP Board officials.

A comparison with the previous two years shows that 2025 has seen the highest number of scrutiny applications:

In 2024, 29,555 students applied (4,748 for High School and 24,807 for Intermediate).

In 2023, 24,557 students applied (3,903 for High School and 20,654 for Intermediate).

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Prasad Singh said a panel of subject experts has been constituted to avoid errors this time. The scrutiny process will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

Singh also wrote to the additional secretaries of the Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur regional offices, directing them to submit lists of examiners whose evaluated answer sheets were found to have issues like unevaluated questions, forwarding errors, or addition mistakes, so that action can be taken.

The scrutiny process began after the results for Classes 10 and 12 were declared on April 25. Students seeking improvement in their marks were invited to apply online.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025, across 8,140 centres in the state over 13 working days. Evaluation took place at 261 centres between March 19 and April 1.