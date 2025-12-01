UP Board releases list of 7,448 examination centres online for 2026 high school, inter exam

The UP Board has released online the list of 7,448 centres for its 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations. These include 910 government, 3,484 aided, and 3,054 unaided schools. The number of examination centres designated by the board has decreased compared to last year. For the 2025 examination, 7,657 centres were set up online, while for the 2024 board examination, 7,864 centres were set up. (Pic for representation only)

However, after the objections are resolved, the number of centres in the list approved by the District Committee is expected to increase. According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the list of examination centres made based on the basic information of schools certified by the tehsil level committee has been made public and uploaded on the Board’s website upmsp.edu.in for scrutiny and approval by the District Centre Determination Committee, constituted under the chairmanship of district magistrate.

The Board secretary clarified that if there was any objection or complaint regarding the examination centres selected online, students, parents, principals, or managers of the schools can submit their online representations to the District Center Determination Committee in the prescribed format along with appropriate evidence on the UP Board portal by December 4. No representations will be accepted after this date.

The District Inspector of School (DIOS) will examine the objections received, resolve them within the time limit, and forward the list approved by the Committee online to the UP Board website by December 11. This list will be uploaded to the website by December 17, and objections to this list will be accepted by December 22. The Board’s Center Determination Committee will resolve these objections and upload the final list by December 30. For the first time, the UP Board has also released a format for submitting objections against selected examination centres. The Board has designated 258 centres in Prayagraj.

For the past one decade, the UP Board has been releasing the centre determination list online. However, after the resolution of objections, the number of centres increases each year based on information received from the district level. For the 2025 examination, the UP Board had designated 7,657 centres online. After the resolution of objections, 8,140 schools were made as centres while in 2024, 7,864 centers were designated online, which increased to 8,265 after the resolution of objections.