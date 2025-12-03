UP buses to turn into rolling ads for Magh Mela 2026

: Uttar Pradesh will turn more than 3,800 state transport buses into moving billboards to promote Magh Mela 2026, the state’s largest annual religious event. According to UPSRTC regional manager Ravindra Kumar, buses from 115 depots across 20 regional zones including Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Moradabad are being fitted with posters and theme-based wraps. Some buses will have full vinyl body wraps to showcase the spirit of the Mela. UPSRTC buses (File photo)

The 44-day Magh Mela will be held from January 3 to February 15, 2026. Special bus services will operate from January 1 to February 17 to handle the large number of visitors. Officials expect 12–15 crore pilgrims, with a daily crowd of 20–25 lakh. The fair will spread across 800 hectares, divided into seven sectors with 42 parking zones. For the first time, 275 shuttle buses will run on major bathing days so that devotees do not have to walk long distances.

On November 28, UPSRTC managing director Prabhu Narayan Singh reviewed preparations at the Civil Lines Bus Stand and at the temporary station being created at the Vidya Vahini campus. He also led a meeting on the Magh Mela roadways movement plan at the ICC auditorium.

Of the 3,800 buses arranged for the Mela, 200 will operate within and around the district as required. Electric buses operated by Prayagraj City Transport Services Limited will also support shuttle services. At present, 50 e-buses are available, but the target is to run 75. To meet this, 25 e-buses are being brought from Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi