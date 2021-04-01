UP clerics launch drive to counter myths over Covid vaccine

LUCKNOW Cutting across ideological lines, clerics in UP have launched an exercise to bust myths about the Covid vaccine and motivate Muslims to go in for inoculation. During the Friday ‘namaz’, they will put across the message – ‘Vaccination is the only way to fight back against the deadly virus’.

“In Islam, nothing is bigger than saving us and the family from a disease. Hence it’s a humble appeal to our Muslim brethren not to fall prey to any myths about Covid vaccine and to come forward for the vaccination. This is the only way we can check the spread of virus,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, senior member of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Imam, Eidgah, Lucknow.

The Sunni cleric said he would be making an announcement to motivate people for the vaccination during ‘namaz’ on Friday and address ‘Khutba-e-Juma’ (a sermon by the cleric after Friday prayers) to make people understand the importance of vaccine.

On Thursday when vaccination for people above 45 years started, Farangi Mahali was not the lone cleric to launch the motivational exercise. Other clerics too launched a drive to fight back against Covid in different ways.

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi termed vaccination a moral responsibility, saying all Muslims should get themselves inoculated.

“I think this is the best possible way we can help the administration in containing the coronavirus. We should come forward for the vaccination,” said Jawad. He also said that he would be addressing all vaccine related queries with the gathering during the Friday prayers at Asafi mosque, Bada Imambada in Lucknow.

Another Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas, who is also general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), claimed to have launched a drive to motivate eligible people to come forward for vaccination. “It is our duty to get ourselves vaccinated. All Indians should get it done. I am creating awareness on the issue in all my religious meetings and making an appeal to people to get themselves vaccinated,” he said.