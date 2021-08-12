Home / Cities / Others / UP CM unveils HN Bahuguna’s statue
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s statue in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s statue in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)
others

UP CM unveils HN Bahuguna’s statue

The statue was unveiled as part of the programmes under ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Utsav’ and ‘Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:13 PM IST

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue of freedom fighter and former UP chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the premises of Yojna Bhawan.

The statue was unveiled as part of the programmes under ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Utsav’ and ‘Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations’.

Yogi also inaugurated an exhibition on the life and works of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Bahuguna’s personality was towering, and he was multifaceted. He made a significant contribution in the freedom movement. His contribution to the state as its chief minister too was unforgettable, Yogi said.

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s son Vijay Bahuguna thanked the CM for the statue of his father. BJP MP and Bahuguna’s daughter Rita Bahuguna Joshi too expressed gratitude to Yogi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.