UP governor applauds ideology of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandi Ben Patel paid homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his 106th birth anniversary at an event organised at Nagla Chandra Bhan, the birthplace of the visionary leader in Mathura district on Sunday.

She applauded the contribution of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay made for the cause of rural welfare, women upliftment, children education, and reminded the gathering about his ideology that was focused on welfare of the deprived section of the society.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay was a politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was born in Mathura in 1916 and died in 1968.

The governor visited ‘Deen Dayal Dham’ and garlanded the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. She also met women gram pradhans and unveiled a book on the life of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. She also saw the documentary based on the life of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay at the venue.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, the UP governor urged students passing out from universities to spread the ideology of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. She stressed on girl child education as it was the first step towards strengthening the society at large.

“We need to ensure the success of New Education Policy (NEP-2020) at ground level because the principles laid by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay are part of new education policy and are relevant to changing times. Universities should work to promote technology, and latest research which can serve as a tool in fighting corruption and ensure transparency,” said the governor.

“The nation is changing and is experimenting with latest developments and has been successful in bringing up its own vaccine for covid. The researchers should go to villages, interact with farmers and look for innovative ideas like use of drones in agriculture, introduction of better equipment to increase agricultural products,” said Patel.

The governor returned to Agra late evening on Sunday. She reached the Chalesar premises of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra and inspected the pharmacy lab and thereafter inspected Paliwal Park premises of the university.