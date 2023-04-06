U.P. govt starts work on integrated development of 5 tourism centres

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has started work on the integrated development of the five tourism centres -- including Bundelkhand region, Buddhist Circuit, Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple (Saharanpur), Shuktirtha (Muzaffarnagar), and Prayagraj. The Yogi government has put special emphasis on the development of the Bundelkhand region. (HT Photo)

A state government spokesperson pointed out that ₹180 crore was allocated for the integrated development of five major tourism centres in the annual 2023-24 budget. The state plans to develop these projects in the next three months and has already sought their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). Chief secretary Durgashankar Mishra has issued directions to officers of the tourism department in this regard.

Notably, the state government has allocated ₹40 crore each for tourism development in Bundelkhand and Buddhist circuit, ₹50 crore for the development of Shaktipeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple, ₹10 crore for the development of Shukratirth Dham located in Muzaffarnagar, and ₹40 crore for the integrated tourism development of Prayagraj.

The Yogi government has put special emphasis on the development of the Bundelkhand region. After the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway last year, work is ongoing to develop the entire region as an important centre of heritage tourism in view of the presence of 31 forts. The state government also plans to introduce adventure sports, wellness tourism, kayaking, canoeing, hot air ballooning, and various cultural events to boost tourism in the region, the spokesperson added.

The tourism department has also started preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Recently, Prayagraj was also selected by the central government for Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0. In addition, preparations are underway to provide ropeway facility in the Kumbh Nagri. The government has planned to develop all necessary facilities for tourists in Prayagraj before the Mahakumbh.