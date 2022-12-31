U.P. govt recommends CBI probe in graft case against Kanpur University V-C

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the graft case against Vinay Kumar Pathak, the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSMU) in Kanpur.

So far, the U.P. Special Task Force (UPSTF) was investigating the case and had arrested three persons involved in the matter. However, the STF has failed to trace Pathak, who continued to remain at the V-C post of CSMU despite serious allegations. The accused has been elusive since October 26, 2022, when an FIR was lodged against him at the Indira Nagar police station of Lucknow.

A senior home department official on Saturday confirmed that the recommendation for the CBI probe was sent to the Union government last week and now, the central agency will analyse the case before taking it up. The official said that the CBI probe was recommended after analysing the seriousness and gravity of the allegations against such a senior authority.

An STF official said, so far, three people -- including Ajay Mishra, Ajay Jain and Mishra’s associate Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Sultanpur -- have been arrested. The official added that initially, one David Mario Denise, the operator of a firm involved in conducting examinations at the Agra university when Pathak was the officiating V-C of the university in 2014-15, had got an FIR filed against Pathak and his close aide Ajay Mishra for holding him captive and torturing him and for paying them the “commission” to clear bills worth ₹1.4 crore. Later, the STF increased the sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 against Pathak, who was accused of demanding a bribe during his tenure as the V-C of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra.