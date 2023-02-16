Home / Cities / Others / U.P. govt signed 8,829 MoUs with MSMEs during GIS

U.P. govt signed 8,829 MoUs with MSMEs during GIS

Published on Feb 16, 2023 11:57 PM IST

451 MoUs are in the range of ₹20 crore- ₹30 crore. These are valued at ₹11,956 crore. According to the state government, U.P. currently has 95 lakh registered MSMEs.

According to the MSME department, 6,212 MoUs are worth less than 10 crore. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has signed 8,829 MoUs worth over 1.37 lakh crore with MSMEs at the recently-concluded Global Investors’ Summit.

According to the MSME department, 6,212 MoUs are worth less than 10 crore. These pacts will bring in a total investment of 26,124 crore. In addition to this, 938 other MoUs are worth less than 20 crore but higher than 10 crore. These agreements will bring a cumulative investment of 15,341 crore.

Similarly, 451 MoUs are in the range of 20 crore- 30 crore. These are valued at 11,956 crore. According to the state government, U.P. currently has 95 lakh registered MSMEs. The three-day investors’ summit concluded on February 12.

