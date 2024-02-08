U.P. leg of Rahul’s Nyay Yatra will be historic, says Ajay Rai

During a cultural programme organised by the Varanasi unit of the Congress on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai highlighted that over the past decade, the current government has not only made life difficult for the common man but has also undermined democracy. Rai pointed out rampant unemployment, which devastates youth dreams, and soaring inflation, which burdens the middle class. Congress leaders have paid tribute to poet Pradeep (HT Photo)

The cultural programme titled ‘Jyot Se Jyot Jagate Chalo’ was organised at Paradkar Bhavan, in support of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai. Congress leaders also paid tribute to poet Pradeep, who penned ‘Jyot se Jyot Jagate Chalo.’

“We must continue to dispel the darkness of injustice and ignite the light with light. We extend our gratitude to the Sur Sangam team for their outstanding presentation,” remarked UPCC chief.

The fight for justice against injustice will persist under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, said Rai. He also emphasised the historic significance of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Rai also appreciated the artists from Mumbai who participated in the program to advocate for justice. He thanked the Sur Sangam team, including Sachim Dhomene, Subhash Wankhede, Mahendra Dhole, Dr Manoj Salpekar, Surbhi Dhomene, Sarang Joshi, Pranayam. Kushe and Rishabh Dhomane, whose melodious performance captivated the audience.

National secretary Rajesh Tiwari, UP Congress vice president Manish Mishra, district president Rajeshwar Patel, city unit president Raghavendra Choubey, Anil Srivastava, Prajanath Sharma, state general secretary Ramkishun Patel, were among those who attended the event.