UP logs 393 fresh cases including 90 in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The state capital registered a sharp rise in fresh Covid cases as 90 more people tested positive for the virus on Friday while the health department began the exercise to make additional arrangements for Covid patients at hospitals and other facilities. On January 19, Lucknow had reported 73 fresh cases, after which a declining trend was witnessed.

Uttar Pradesh also recorded a rising trend with 393 fresh Covid cases during the day, the highest since January 22, when the state had recorded 370 cases.

The caseload went up to 6,06,609. Four deaths, the maximum in a day in March, were also reported in the state. Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bhadohi and Firozabad saw one each.

Majority of the fresh cases reported in Lucknow were from Indira Nagar 16, Gomti Nagar six, Hazratganj four, Rae Bareli road six, Chowk five, Chinhat eight, Aliganj seven an dGudamba four, said a health department official.

Keeping in view the rising cases, the health department asked more hospitals to keep infrastructure ready, particularly L2 level facilities, and decided to ramp up Covid sampling. During the day, 6,870 samples were taken.

The health department conducted a meeting with representatives of the KGMU, SGPGI, Integral University, Lok Bandhu Hospital, Era’s Medical College and RMLIMS. These hospitals were asked to keep infrastructure ready keeping in view the rising cases.

The KGMU has over 300 beds and four ICUs.

“We are ready, and if the government demands, we will arrange facilities for Covid patients immediately,” said Dr MMA Faridi, principal, Era’s Medical College, which had catered to patients with 420 beds last year.

Lucknow has till now reported 82,434 cases, of which 80,785 recovered and 1,191 deaths were reported. “The recovery rate in Lucknow is 97.99%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Elsewhere in UP, Kanpur reported 19 cases, Prayagraj 10, Ghaziabad 14, Gautam Buddh Nagar 26, Meerut 21, Varanasi and Bareilly 24 cases, Jhansi and Saharanpur 10. During the day, only 123 treated patients were discharged in the state, according to the data from the health department.

UP has tested 33315662 samples till now, including 1,23,501 tested in the past 24 hours.

RISING TREND IN UP

March 19 -- 393

March 18 -- 321

March 17 -- 261

March 16 – 228

March 15 – 151

March 14 – 178

March 13 – 156

March 12 – 167

March 11 – 146

March 10 – 128

CASES IN LUCKNOW

March 19-- 90

March 18 -- 77

March 17 – 54

March 16 – 44

March 15 – 35

March 14 – 19